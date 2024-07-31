Open Menu

LESCO Detects 507 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 08:06 PM

LESCO detects 507 power pilferers in 24 hours

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 507 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 305th day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 507 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 305th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 173 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 24 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

On the 305th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 17 were commercial, 12 agricultural, and 478 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 431,522 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 15.862 million.

During the 305 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, LESCO detected pilferage on 109,967 power connections and 92,810 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 34,677 accused have so far been arrested by the police. LESCO has so far charged a total of 122,512,354 detection units worth Rs 4,387,050,205 to all the power pilferers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

4 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

4 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

5 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

5 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

5 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

5 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

4 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

5 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

5 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

5 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

5 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan