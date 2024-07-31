LESCO Detects 507 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 08:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 507 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 305th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 173 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 24 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
On the 305th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.
Among the seized connections 17 were commercial, 12 agricultural, and 478 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 431,522 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 15.862 million.
During the 305 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, LESCO detected pilferage on 109,967 power connections and 92,810 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 34,677 accused have so far been arrested by the police. LESCO has so far charged a total of 122,512,354 detection units worth Rs 4,387,050,205 to all the power pilferers.
