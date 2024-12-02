LESCO Detects 517 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 517 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 517 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that the company has submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 189 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 32 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.
The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 20 were commercial, 04 agricultural and 593 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 440,498 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 17.394 million.
Recent Stories
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punja ..
Medical camp organizes for police officers
IHC disposes of plea regarding Islamabad's own assembly
281 accused sent jail for identification in D-Chowk riots cases
Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases
Putin shelves 'World Friendship Games' meant to rival Olympics
Open Court to address public grievances
Punjab's first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachmen ..
NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of commuters
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends felicitations to UAE on 53rd ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours1 minute ago
-
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners1 minute ago
-
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punjab16 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of plea regarding Islamabad's own assembly1 minute ago
-
281 accused sent jail for identification in D-Chowk riots cases2 minutes ago
-
Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases2 minutes ago
-
Open Court to address public grievances2 minutes ago
-
Punjab's first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachments : CM3 minutes ago
-
NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of commuters31 minutes ago
-
Eduction minister visits blood camp55 minutes ago
-
Dr. Shahida Rehmani inaugurates digital democracy workshop55 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court suspended two SHC decision regarding SPSC55 minutes ago