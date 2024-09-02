LESCO Detects 526 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 09:13 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 526 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in last 24 hour.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 172 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 28 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 17 were commercial, 07 agricultural, and 502 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 384,571 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 15.689 million.
During the 337 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 122,589 power connections and 105,058 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 37,959 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 134,229,761 detection units worth Rs 4,822,977,982 to all the power pilferers.
