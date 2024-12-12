Open Menu

LESCO Detects 527 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 07:38 PM

LESCO detects 527 power pilferers in 24 hours

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 527 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 527 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Thursday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 163 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 30 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 19 commercial, 01 agricultural, 01 industrial and 506 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 334,725 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.911 million.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Successful Neurosurgery performed at Nawaz Sharif ..

Successful Neurosurgery performed at Nawaz Sharif Hospital

2 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 527 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 527 power pilferers in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs 8.5m from 312 defaulters

LESCO collects Rs 8.5m from 312 defaulters

3 minutes ago
 Fazl claims Madrassah Registration Bill has become ..

Fazl claims Madrassah Registration Bill has become law, asks govt to notify it

12 minutes ago
 Infinix leads Pakistan’s Google Search Trend 202 ..

Infinix leads Pakistan’s Google Search Trend 2024

15 minutes ago
 PPP Central Punjab to attend Benazir death anniver ..

PPP Central Punjab to attend Benazir death anniversary

17 minutes ago
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 33

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 33

17 minutes ago
 CM Bugti appraises BEEF's CEO performance, announc ..

CM Bugti appraises BEEF's CEO performance, announce Certificate of Excellence

15 minutes ago
 DC for covering school children in initial days of ..

DC for covering school children in initial days of anti-polio campaign

17 minutes ago
 PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen

PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen

25 minutes ago
 Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure S ..

Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria

25 minutes ago
 Punjab University sports gala 2024

Punjab University sports gala 2024

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan