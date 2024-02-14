LESCO detects 53,285 power pilferers in 155 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 53,285 connections from where power consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara on the 155th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Wednesday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 49,092 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 17,554 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 73,081,608 detection units worth Rs 2,809,135,779 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 423 customers stealing electricity through various means and 182 cases have been registered against the accused during the last 24 hours.

On the 155th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 18 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 403 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 764,648 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 12.577 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 3.5 million detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Baghbanpura area of Lahore; Rs 200,000 detection bills to another power pilferer in Factory Area, Rs 140,000 fine in the form of detection bills to customer stealing electricity in Shahdara Town; and Rs 130,000 detection bill to a power thieve in Shad Bagh area.