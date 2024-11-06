Open Menu

LESCO Detects 534 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 534 connections from where people were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Wednesday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 176 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 31 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections one was industrial, five were commercial, nine agricultural, and 519 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 389,701 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 15.181 million.

