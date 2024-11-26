LESCO Detects 544 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 544 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 544 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 212 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 37 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.
The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 16 commercial, 03 agricultural, 03 Industrial and 522 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 349,259 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 15.216 million.
Recent Stories
MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters
DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round
Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital
Mushaira held at arts council
WASA playing role to make dengue campaign successful: MD
Accounts Committee reviews 1195 audit paras of SED south Punjab
Senior minister chairs meeting to mark comprehensive plan to combat smog
Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting on 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference, Jashn-e-Kara ..
Sindh Govt committed to transforming police into an efficient, technology-driven ..
94% wheat sowing target achieved in Layyah
RWMC cleanliness drive continues despite road closures
Man killed, six injured in road accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters1 minute ago
-
DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round49 seconds ago
-
Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital51 seconds ago
-
Mushaira held at arts council53 seconds ago
-
WASA playing role to make dengue campaign successful: MD54 seconds ago
-
Accounts Committee reviews 1195 audit paras of SED south Punjab56 seconds ago
-
Senior minister chairs meeting to mark comprehensive plan to combat smog13 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting on 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference, Jashn-e-Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt committed to transforming police into an efficient, technology-driven force:Murad5 minutes ago
-
94% wheat sowing target achieved in Layyah58 seconds ago
-
RWMC cleanliness drive continues despite road closures59 seconds ago
-
Man killed, six injured in road accident1 minute ago