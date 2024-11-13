LESCO Detects 550 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 07:42 PM
The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 550 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 550 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 185 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 34 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.
The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 561,164 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 18.841 million.
Recent Stories
Much awaited shower spell predicted, smog likely to subside
IG Islamabad orders strict measures to combat crime, boost capital security
LESCO collects Rs 7m from 300 defaulters
First ever female public library caters needs of readers
Overseas Pakistani investors meet Punjab industries minister
Two blind murders traced, four accused arrested
Cop martyred in targeted attack
Decision to conduct fresh security audit of all 3,960 minority worship places in ..
CPEC upgraded version to expand cooperation in various fields: Chinese ambassado ..
Commissioner meets six newly-appointed naib tehsildars
KP CM attends Inter-Boards Girls Sports Championship concluding ceremony
Meeting reviews policies, implementation strategy for religious minorities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Much awaited shower spell predicted, smog likely to subside11 seconds ago
-
IG Islamabad orders strict measures to combat crime, boost capital security13 seconds ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 7m from 300 defaulters14 seconds ago
-
First ever female public library caters needs of readers15 seconds ago
-
Two blind murders traced, four accused arrested5 minutes ago
-
Cop martyred in targeted attack5 minutes ago
-
Decision to conduct fresh security audit of all 3,960 minority worship places in Punjab3 minutes ago
-
CPEC upgraded version to expand cooperation in various fields: Chinese ambassador3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner meets six newly-appointed naib tehsildars3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews policies, implementation strategy for religious minorities3 minutes ago
-
BISP, NAVTTC collaborate to empower BISP registered families through skill training3 minutes ago
-
Training workshop held for staff of KP assembly3 minutes ago