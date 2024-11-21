LESCO Detects 568 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 568 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hours.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Thursday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 219 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 46 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.
The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 14 commercial, 02 agricultural, 01 Industrial and 551 domestic, and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 449,698 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 18.468 million.
