Open Menu

LESCO Detects 57,401 Power Pilferers In 166 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LESCO detects 57,401 power pilferers in 166 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 57,401 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 166th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 52,957 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 17,627 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 76,301,843 detection units worth Rs 2,933,049,663 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 401 customers stealing electricity through various means and 154 cases have been registered against the accused during the last 24 hours.

On the 166th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 06 were commercial, 03 agricultural, 01 industrial and 391 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 292,976 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.629 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 202,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Batapur area; Rs 200,000 detection bills each to two power pilferers in Township area, and Rs 140,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Garhi Shahu.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Fine Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Sunday FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

43 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

8 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

18 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

19 hours ago
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

22 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

23 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan