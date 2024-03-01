LESCO detects 58,992 power pilferers in 170 days

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 58,992 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- in 170 day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Friday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 54,340 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations, while 17,792 accused have been arrested. LESCO has so far charged a total of 77,625,730 detection units worth Rs 2,968,974,818 to all the power pilferers.

The spokesman added that LESCO found 380 customers stealing electricity through various means and 141 cases have been registered against the accused during the last 24 hours.

On the 170th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections, he explained, 11 were commercial, 05 agricultural, 02 industrial and 362 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 333,466 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.262 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 500,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Kashmiri Bazaar; Rs 220,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Chunian city; Rs 200,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Township; and another power pilferer was fined Rs 150,000 in Akbari Gate area.