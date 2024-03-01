LESCO Detects 58,992 Power Pilferers In 170 Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 58,992 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- in 170 day of grand anti-power theft campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told the media on Friday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 54,340 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations, while 17,792 accused have been arrested. LESCO has so far charged a total of 77,625,730 detection units worth Rs 2,968,974,818 to all the power pilferers.
The spokesman added that LESCO found 380 customers stealing electricity through various means and 141 cases have been registered against the accused during the last 24 hours.
On the 170th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.
Among the seized connections, he explained, 11 were commercial, 05 agricultural, 02 industrial and 362 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 333,466 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.262 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 500,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Kashmiri Bazaar; Rs 220,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Chunian city; Rs 200,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Township; and another power pilferer was fined Rs 150,000 in Akbari Gate area.
Recent Stories
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue-1122 provided services to 150,507 people in February6 minutes ago
-
SAPM inaugurates the first-ever protectorate to promote legal migration6 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Library re-opened6 minutes ago
-
Two industrial units fined Rs 500,0006 minutes ago
-
WASA cuts off 366 sewerage connections6 minutes ago
-
Wet weather to continue; authorities on alert to avert damages6 minutes ago
-
Over 3lac deserving people to get Nigehban Ramadan package ration in Multan district25 minutes ago
-
Gandapur’s maiden speech as CM lacked essence of public welfare: PML-N spox26 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in Sukkur26 minutes ago
-
1.062m kids administered anti-polio drops26 minutes ago
-
SPARC to share statistics significant burden tobacco use26 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons dates to Pakistan26 minutes ago