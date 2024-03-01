Open Menu

LESCO Detects 58,992 Power Pilferers In 170 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

LESCO detects 58,992 power pilferers in 170 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 58,992 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- in 170 day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Friday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 54,340 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations, while 17,792 accused have been arrested. LESCO has so far charged a total of 77,625,730 detection units worth Rs 2,968,974,818 to all the power pilferers.

The spokesman added that LESCO found 380 customers stealing electricity through various means and 141 cases have been registered against the accused during the last 24 hours.

On the 170th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections, he explained, 11 were commercial, 05 agricultural, 02 industrial and 362 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 333,466 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.262 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 500,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Kashmiri Bazaar; Rs 220,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Chunian city; Rs 200,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Township; and another power pilferer was fined Rs 150,000 in Akbari Gate area.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Fine Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Chunian FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

3 hours ago
 IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Mi ..

IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

3 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

3 hours ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

4 hours ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

5 hours ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

17 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

18 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

18 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan