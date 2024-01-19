Open Menu

LESCO Detects 59 Power Pilferers In Defence East Division, 40 In Lakhhan Sharif Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) found 59 power pilferers in various sub-divisions of Defence East Division and 40 in Lakhhan Sharif area during its anti-power theft campaign, according to the company's spokesman here on Friday.

The Defense East Division officials conducted a checking operation in various sub-divisions and found seven people stealing electricity by hooking wires on transmission lines and 10 were pilfering power by tampering with the electricity meters. Also, the display of 14 meters was found completely inactive. Similarly, seven consumers were found using electricity directly from the main supply line.

The spokesman said that in Bedian Road Sub-Division, four accused were stealing electricity through hooks and another four through tampering with meters.

Display of nine connections was unclear while three meters were found completely inactive.

At the Airport Road, three accused were found stealing electricity through hooks and six through tampered meter, while display of five connections was found unclear and two completely inactive. Similarly, seven meters were found burnt and two were slowed down.

The spokesman added that LESCO teams also found 40 power pilferers in Lakhhan Sharif Scheme area, while four were arrested by the local police. All the illegal connections were disconnected and FIR applications have also been submitted with the respective police station. The company has also charged a total of 55,442 units to all the accused in the form of detection bills.

