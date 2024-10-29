LESCO Detects 590 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 590 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 590 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 220 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 40 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.
The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 02 were industrial, 16 commercial, 11 agricultural, and 561 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 499,289 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 21.802 million.
Recent Stories
Participants of National Security Workshop briefed on Pakistan’s foreign polic ..
City Govt starts collecting In/Out tax in fruit, gur markets
Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'
PJF, affiliated units celebrate World Judo Day
ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer Based Testing System
Five killed, two injured in Panjgur firing incident
Five arrested in factory raid, fake pesticides worth Rs 10m seized
PPRA, NUST join hands to boost procurement training in Pakistan
PEIRA starts registration of Tuition Academies in ICT
Governor Kundi for promotion of merged districts
BZU students plant 1000 saplings under PM Green Youth Movement
University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Participants of National Security Workshop briefed on Pakistan’s foreign policy17 minutes ago
-
City Govt starts collecting In/Out tax in fruit, gur markets17 minutes ago
-
ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer Based Testing System22 minutes ago
-
Five killed, two injured in Panjgur firing incident9 minutes ago
-
Five arrested in factory raid, fake pesticides worth Rs 10m seized9 minutes ago
-
PPRA, NUST join hands to boost procurement training in Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
PEIRA starts registration of Tuition Academies in ICT10 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi for promotion of merged districts20 minutes ago
-
BZU students plant 1000 saplings under PM Green Youth Movement10 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for raping special girl53 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews measures to control smog53 minutes ago
-
DC for ensuring transparency in land records, auctions53 minutes ago