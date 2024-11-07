LESCO Detects 597 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 07:12 PM
N Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected 597 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Thursday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 236 cases were registered in respective police stations, while 42 accused were arrested by the police.
During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 01 were industrial, 13 commercial, 06 agricultural, and 577 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 446,084 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 18.243 million.
