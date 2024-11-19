LESCO Detects 598 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 598 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 598 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 230 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 47 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.
The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 27 commercial, 08 agricultural, 02 Industrial and 561 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 421,012 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 18.658 million.
Recent Stories
Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE
Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..
Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi
Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur
LDA reclaims 55 plots
Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics6 minutes ago
-
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam6 minutes ago
-
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE7 minutes ago
-
Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt7 minutes ago
-
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP10 minutes ago
-
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted10 minutes ago
-
‘Run Across Pakistan’ race reaches Multan for better education to students3 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road10 minutes ago
-
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi33 minutes ago
-
LDA reclaims 55 plots33 minutes ago
-
Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers10 minutes ago
-
NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs20 minutes ago