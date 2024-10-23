LESCO Detects 600 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 600 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 235 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 33 accused have been arrested by the respective police.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 01 were industrial, 18 commercial, 04 agricultural, and 577 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 428,278 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 18.382 million.
During the 389 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 143,579 power connections and 135,207- FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 42,766 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 154,258,903 detection units worth Rs 5,631,531,605 to all the power pilferers.
