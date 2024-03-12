LESCO detects 62,641 power pilferers in 180 days

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 62,641 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 180 day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 62,641 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 180 day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 61,224 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 19,885 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 80,838,029 detection units worth Rs 3,073,953,937 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 374 customers stealing electricity through various means and 192 cases have been registered against the accused during the last 24 hours.

On the 180th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 12 were commercial, 04 agricultural, 01 industrial and 357 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 370,961 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 7.261 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 200,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Batapur; Rs 135,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Nanawan area; Rs 120,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Tibbi City area, and Rs 100,000 to another power pilferer in Batapur.