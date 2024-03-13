LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 63,066 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 181 day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 63,066 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 181 day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 61,866 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 20,011 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 81,150,947 detection units worth Rs 3,086,591,507 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 415 customers stealing electricity through various means and 233 cases have been registered against the accused during the last 24 hours. On the 181st consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 17 were commercial, 03 agricultural and 395 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 299,320 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.879 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 250,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Saddar area of Kasur district; Rs 154,440 detection bill to a power pilferer in Mughalpura area; Rs 150,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Saddar area of Nankana Sahib, and Rs 167,200 to another power pilferer also in Mughalpura.