Open Menu

LESCO Detects 63,066 Power Pilferers In 181 Days

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 07:45 PM

LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 63,066 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 181 day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 63,066 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 181 day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 61,866 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 20,011 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 81,150,947 detection units worth Rs 3,086,591,507 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 415 customers stealing electricity through various means and 233 cases have been registered against the accused during the last 24 hours. On the 181st consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 17 were commercial, 03 agricultural and 395 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 299,320 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.879 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 250,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Saddar area of Kasur district; Rs 154,440 detection bill to a power pilferer in Mughalpura area; Rs 150,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Saddar area of Nankana Sahib, and Rs 167,200 to another power pilferer also in Mughalpura.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Saddar FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC

Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC

6 minutes ago
 Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial ..

Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand

6 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption tas ..

Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force

6 minutes ago
 Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts o ..

Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

6 minutes ago
 LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Ru ..

LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Rules of 2006

6 minutes ago
 CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

10 minutes ago
Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity ..

Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14

10 minutes ago
 RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis pati ..

RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients

10 minutes ago
 Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breac ..

Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breach of PSL code of conduct

13 minutes ago
 Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

10 minutes ago
 Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

10 minutes ago
 Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 comme ..

Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 commercial tax defaulters

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan