LESCO Detects 77,055 Power Pilferers In 227 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 77,055 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 227 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 72,494 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 30,434 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 92,008,163 detection units worth Rs 3,409,932,500 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 363 customers stealing electricity through various means and 121 cases have been registered against the accused, while 05 accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 227th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 11 were commercial, 01 agricultural and 351 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 248,063 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 6.165 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 606,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Qila Gujjarpura Singh area; Rs 120,000 detection bill to another power pilferer in Ittehad Park, Rs 120,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Naeem Park area and Rs 120,000 fine to a power pilferer in Shahdara Town.

