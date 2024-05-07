Open Menu

LESCO Detects 77,452 Power Pilferers In 228 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 77,452 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 228 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 72,730 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 30,461 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 92,340,728 detection units worth Rs 3,418,322,367 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 383 customers stealing electricity through various means and 170 cases have been registered against the accused, while 21 accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 228th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 12 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 369 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 253,558 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 8.239 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 500,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Old Anakali area; Rs 70,000 detection bill to another power pilferer in Race Course area;  Rs 70,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Chuhng area and Rs 50,000 fine to a power pilferer in Sundar area.

