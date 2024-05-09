LESCO Detects 78,238 Power Pilferers In 230 Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 06:26 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 78,238 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara in 230 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here Thursday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 73,094 cases were registered in respective police stations, while 30,513 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 92,865,446 detection units worth Rs 3,432,416,363 to all the power pilferers.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
The spokesman added, the LESCO found 399 customers stealing electricity through various means and 155 cases have been registered against the accused, while 23 accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.
On the 230th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 06 were commercial, 01 agricultural, 02 industrial and 390 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 254,185 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 7.886 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged 817 detection units to an electricity pilferer in Mangtanwala area; 839 detection units to a power pilferer in Sara-e-Mughal area; 844 detection units to another customer also in Sara-e-Mughal; and Rs 887 detection units to a power pilferer also in Phool Nagar area.
