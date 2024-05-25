Open Menu

LESCO Detects 84,561 Power Pilferers In 244 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 84,561 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- in 244 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 78,703 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations, while 32,831 accused have been arrested. LESCO has so far charged a total of 98,571,449 detection units worth Rs 3,595,109,326 to all the power pilferers.

The spokesman said that LESCO found 479 customers stealing electricity through various means and 170 cases have been registered against the accused, while 48 accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 244th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 16 were commercial, 04 agricultural, 01 Industrial, and 458 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 357,916 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.408 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 264,000 detection  bill to an electricity pilferer on Sheikhupura Road; Rs 414,000 detection bill to another power pilferer in Sharqpur area;  Rs 268,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Burj Atari area; and Rs 200,000 fine to a power pilferer also in Kot Abdul Maalik.

