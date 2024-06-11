Open Menu

LESCO Detects 91,114 Power Pilferers In 260 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM

LESCO detects 91,114 power pilferers in 260 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 91,114 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 260 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 81,902 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 33,440 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 104,218,313 detection units worth Rs 3.776 billion to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 546 customers stealing electricity through various means and 217 cases have been registered against the accused, while 52 accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 260th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 34 were commercial, 03 agricultural, 02 industrial and 507 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 446,121 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.94 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 448,152 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Havely area; Rs 329,316 detection bill to another power pilferer in Chorasta Mian Khan; Rs 250,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Ganda Singh area; and Rs 221,000 fine to a power pilferer also in Shahdra.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Fine Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Billion Million LESCO

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

3 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

3 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

3 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

13 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan