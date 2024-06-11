LESCO Detects 91,114 Power Pilferers In 260 Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 91,114 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 260 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 81,902 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 33,440 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 104,218,313 detection units worth Rs 3.776 billion to all the power pilferers.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.
The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
The spokesman added, the LESCO found 546 customers stealing electricity through various means and 217 cases have been registered against the accused, while 52 accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.
On the 260th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 34 were commercial, 03 agricultural, 02 industrial and 507 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 446,121 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.94 million.
Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 448,152 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Havely area; Rs 329,316 detection bill to another power pilferer in Chorasta Mian Khan; Rs 250,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Ganda Singh area; and Rs 221,000 fine to a power pilferer also in Shahdra.
