LESCO detects electricity pilferage at Qurtaba Complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company's (LESCO) Islamia Park Sub-Division team detected power pilferage at Qurtaba Complex during an anti-power theft operation, here on Monday.

The inspection team found that a number of LESCO customers were stealing electricity by hooking wires on the main supply line of the company.

The LESCO field staff immediately disconnected the illegal hooks and took the wires used in the theft into their custody, besides submitting FIR applications with the respective police station.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that since the anti-electricity theft campaign started, there has been a clear reduction in electricity theft. He vowed that the anti-power theft campaign would continue till complete elimination of this menace.