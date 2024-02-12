LESCO Detects Electricity Pilferage At Qurtaba Complex
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company's (LESCO) Islamia Park Sub-Division team detected power pilferage at Qurtaba Complex during an anti-power theft operation, here on Monday.
The inspection team found that a number of LESCO customers were stealing electricity by hooking wires on the main supply line of the company.
The LESCO field staff immediately disconnected the illegal hooks and took the wires used in the theft into their custody, besides submitting FIR applications with the respective police station.
LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that since the anti-electricity theft campaign started, there has been a clear reduction in electricity theft. He vowed that the anti-power theft campaign would continue till complete elimination of this menace.
Recent Stories
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young Pakistani doctor secures 2nd position in Outstanding Diplomacy Award7 minutes ago
-
Residents demand to finish Eidgah road construction work7 minutes ago
-
1.3m kids to be administered anti-polio drops7 minutes ago
-
Wildlife department discovers two dead leopards from Seer Gharbi forest7 minutes ago
-
Mangla Dam water level continues to fall7 minutes ago
-
16521 power pilferers nabbed during six months7 minutes ago
-
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar10 minutes ago
-
Three-day polio campaign from Feb 2617 minutes ago
-
Father of former federal minister, Ali Amin’s father passes away18 minutes ago
-
Drizzle forecast for Karachi27 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates new Commissioner Office27 minutes ago
-
District admin starts cleanliness ahead of PSL27 minutes ago