LESCO Detects Electricity Pilferers In Shalimar Division
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 08:04 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has conducted operations in different areas of Shalimar Division and found several customers were stealing electricity by hooking on main supply lines of the company. All the illegal power supplies were disconnected and heavy fines were imposed on the accused.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that 16 people were found stealing electricity by hooking on the transmission lines in the areas of Kot Donichand, Shadipora and Nathuki. The inspection team seized the wires used in power theft and charged all the accused a total of 19,000 detection units, besides registering four cases against them.
