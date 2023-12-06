Open Menu

LESCO Detects Electricity Theft At Saibaan Hotel Near Lahore Railway Station

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team of Royal Park Sub-Division headed by SDO Muhammad Irfan has detected power pilferage at Saibaan Hotel in an area adjacent to Lahore Railway Station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team of Royal Park Sub-Division headed by SDO Muhammad Irfan has detected power pilferage at Saibaan Hotel in an area adjacent to Lahore Railway Station.

LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that management of Saibaan Hotel was stealing electricity by hooking wire on the transmission line of LESCO.

The inspection team, he added, seized the wire used in the theft and filed an application against the accused in Nolakha police station for registration of a legal case under the provisions of electricity theft. He mentioned that more than 33,000 electricity thieves have so far been detected in the ongoing anti-electricity theft campaign under the supervision of the LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider.

