Lesco Detects More 233 Power Pilferers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has detected a total of 233 connections

from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts

(Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 66th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The Lesco spokesman told media here Monday that the company had also submitted FIR applications

against 231 electricity thieves, out of which 133 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations, while 18 accused had been arrested.

A grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and Lesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The Lesco chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 66th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections nine were commercial, two agricultural and 222 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 260,753 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.293 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that the Lesco charged Rs 300,000 detection bill against 2,200 units to an electricity pilferer in Gulsahan Ravi Lahore; Rs 225,468 fine in the form of detection bill against 18,789 units to a customer stealing electricity in Depalpur Okara; Rs 150,000 detection bill against 1,850 units to another power thief in Johar Tow Lahore; and Rs 150,000 detection bill to a power thief in Kot Abdul Maalik area.

During the 66 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the Lesco detected pilferage on 25,545 power connections and submitted 25,292 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 24,333 FIRs have been registered, while 12,418 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The Lesco has so far charged a total of 47,598,833 detection units worth Rs 2,004,922,561 to all the power pilferers.

