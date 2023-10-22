Open Menu

LESCO Detects More 238 Power Pilferers

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2023 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 238 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 45th of the grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 237 electricity thieves, out of which 167 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 30 accused have been arrested.

On the 45th consecutive day on Oct 22 of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections eight were commercial, one agricultural, two industrial and 229 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 331,524 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.

326 million.

He explained that LESCO charged Rs 0.352 million detection bill against 9,041 units to an electricity pilferer in Bilal Park Daroghanwala area of Lahore; Rs 0.3 million fine in the form of detection bill against 8,425 units to a customer stealing electricity in Azam Garden; Rs 0.285 million detection bill against 4,387 units to a power thief on Abbott Road; and Rs 0.209 million detection bill against 5,399 units to another power thief in Mehar Fiaz Colony.

During the 45 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 20,105 power connections and submitted 19,899 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 19,116 FIRs have been registered, while 6,684 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 41,787,455 detection units worth Rs 1,886,135,448 to all the power pilferers.

