Lesco Detects More 440 Pilferers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Lesco detects more 440 pilferers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) detected a total of 440 connections from where

customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura,

Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 33rd day of an anti-power theft campaign.

The Lesco spokesman told media here on Tuesday that the company had also far submitted FIR applications against 439 electricity thieves, out of which 177 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations while 47 accused had been arrested.

On the 33rd consecutive day, the spokesman said a large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections were 13 commercial, one agricultural and 426 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 832,082 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 36.

839 million.

He explained that the Lesco charged Rs 492,562 detection bill against 8,890 units to an electricity pilferer in Mughalpura area; Rs 460,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 7,666 units to a customer stealing electricity in Okara; Rs 300,113 detection bill against 5,431 units to a power thief in Ganad Singh Wala area of Kasur district; and Rs 300,000 as detection bill against 5,325 units to an electricity thief in Mustafa Town Lahore.

During the 33 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the Lesco detected pilferage on 15,584 power connections and submitted 15,545 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 14,213 FIRs have been registered, while 4,935 accused have so far been arrested by the police.

The Lesco has so far charged a total of 32,814,095 detection units worth Rs 1,460,319,144 to all

power pilferers.

