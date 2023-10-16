Open Menu

LESCO Detects Pilferage At A Factory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 07:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a major theft of electricity in a wire manufacturing factory in Sherakot area, the company’s spokesman confirmed to media here Monday.

He said that during the ongoing grand anti-theft campaign under the supervision of CEO Engineer Shahid Haider, a team of Chowburji Sub-Division conducted a checking operation in Sherakot area and found the factory management was stealing power directly from the light transmission line through illegal hooking.

In this way, he added, the factory owner caused a loss of one million rupees to the national exchequer however the amount of loss was imposed on the factory owner as a fine.

A case has been registered against factory owner Rana Liaquat Ali in Sherakot Police Station.

