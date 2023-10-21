Lesco detects power theft at 6 houses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team detected electricity pilferage at six houses owned by Rana Ghulam Abbas in Liaquatabad Sub-Division.

Lesco teams are conducting search operation against electricity thieves, according to a spokesman here on Saturday.

He said that SDO Johar Town Fahad Aziz Khan conducted a search operation in the area of Pindi Stop and found that electricity was being stolen at six houses through direct supply from light transmission line.

The illegal power supply was disconnected and an FIR against the owner of the houses, Rana Ghulam Abbas and the other accused had been submitted to the area police station. The accused were fined Rs 365,000.