LESCO detects power theft at girls hostel in Shadman area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) GOR Sub-Division's inspection team detected power theft at a girls hostel, constructed over 10-marla land, during an operation against electricity thieves in Shadman area, according to a spokesman, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) GOR Sub-Division's inspection team detected power theft at a girls hostel, constructed over 10-marla land, during an operation against electricity thieves in Shadman area, according to a spokesman, here on Saturday.

GOR Sub-Division SDO Usman Qadeer led the operation and found that Bilal Hussain, owner of the hostel, was stealing electricity by reversing the electricity meter. There were 12 rooms in the hostel where five air-conditioners and lighting loads were being operated on the stolen electricity. The inspection team disconnected the connection and also submitted an FIR application with the local police station.

The accused was charged Rs 500,000 in the form of a detection bill.