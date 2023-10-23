Open Menu

LESCO Detects Power Theft At Guest House

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2023 | 06:37 PM

LESCO detects power theft at guest house

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected huge electricity theft in H-Block of Johar Town Lahore.

According to a spokesman here Monday, the Airline Sub-Division SDO Aftab Robert, along with his team, conducted an operation in Johar Town to locate electricity pilferers.

The inspection team located a guest house constructed over two kanals of land in the H-Block Johar Town where the electricity was being stolen through hooking on the main transmission line. The guest house owner was using the stolen electricity to operate six air-conditioners and other electric appliances, and was causing hundreds of thousands rupees loss to the company per month. He said that LESCO team disconnected both the connections of the guest house and imposed a fine of Rs 275,000, besides registering an FIR against the owner with the local police station.

