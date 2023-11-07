LESCO detects power theft at plastic factory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected electricity theft at a plastic

bags manufacturing factory in an area of Wahgah Sub-Division.

According to the company’s spokesman here Tuesday, an inspection team of Wahgah Sub-Division

conducted an operation against electricity thieves in the area and found that management of a plastic

bags factory was stealing electricity from the direct supply of LESCO through illegal hooking.

The LESCO team disconnected the illegal supply on the spot and charged the factory management

with Rs 7 million as detection bill, while Manawan area police taken an accused into its custody

and initiated legal action against the factory management.