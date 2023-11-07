Open Menu

LESCO Detects Power Theft At Plastic Factory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LESCO detects power theft at plastic factory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected electricity theft at a plastic

bags manufacturing factory in an area of Wahgah Sub-Division.

According to the company’s spokesman here Tuesday, an inspection team of Wahgah Sub-Division

conducted an operation against electricity thieves in the area and found that management of a plastic

bags factory was stealing electricity from the direct supply of LESCO through illegal hooking.

The LESCO team disconnected the illegal supply on the spot and charged the factory management

with Rs 7 million as detection bill, while Manawan area police taken an accused into its custody

and initiated legal action against the factory management.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

21 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

45 minutes ago
 US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make ..

Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make a Resounding Comeback in Pakis ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general e ..

PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general elections

2 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against Australia

2 hours ago
PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in ..

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in Sahiwal

4 hours ago
 Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PU ..

Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PUBG Global Championship – the ..

4 hours ago
 Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangl ..

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls ..

UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls it a “Graveyard for Children ..

4 hours ago
 Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea ..

Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea in Ashiana reference

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afgh ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan