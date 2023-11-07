LESCO Detects Power Theft At Plastic Factory
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected electricity theft at a plastic
bags manufacturing factory in an area of Wahgah Sub-Division.
According to the company’s spokesman here Tuesday, an inspection team of Wahgah Sub-Division
conducted an operation against electricity thieves in the area and found that management of a plastic
bags factory was stealing electricity from the direct supply of LESCO through illegal hooking.
The LESCO team disconnected the illegal supply on the spot and charged the factory management
with Rs 7 million as detection bill, while Manawan area police taken an accused into its custody
and initiated legal action against the factory management.