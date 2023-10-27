LESCO detects wide-scale power theft in provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected wide-scale electricity theft in different localities of provincial capital during its ongoing grand anti-theft campaign on Friday.

According to the company’s spokesman here, an inspection team led by WAPDA Town Sub-Division SDO Muhammad Ali Riaz Awan conducted an operation against electricity thieves in PIA Society and found that owner of a pizza shop called "Pizza Test" was stealing electricity from the direct supply of LESCO through illegal hooking, and using the stolen electricity to operate two 5000 watt each pizza ovens and two ACs. The LESCO team seized the three-phase meter installed at the spot and got registered a case against the accused with local police.

Another inspection team detected electricity pilferage in a multi-storey building located on Durand Road area of Davis Road Sub-Division, and no power meters were installed there, while accused were stealing electricity by illegal hooking on light transmission line.

Five ACs were being operated on stolen electricity. He said that 9,500 units as detection bill has been charged to the accused besides registration of a police case in this regard.

The spokesman mentioned that Journalist Colony Sub-Division SDO Tanveer Kashif also caught electricity theft in Al-Rushd Plaza in Rehman Housing Society. The electricity was being pilfered by illegal hooking on LESCO’s direct supply line, while two bogus meters were installed there. Both the meters of Al-Rushd Plaza were disconnected and the owners were charged with 8,000 units in the form of detection bill. Cases in this regard have also been filed in the area police station. It is to mention that LESCO record also confirmed that the owners were listed in the dead defaulters, and were defaulting Rs 133,752 and Rs 160,632 for each connection.