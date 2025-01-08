LESCO Devises Plan To Address Meters Shortage Issue
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has prepared a comprehensive plan to address the shortage of single-phase meters.
The company's spokesman told the media on Wednesday that on the special instructions of its Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, the company had devised a comprehensive plan to overcome the shortage of single-phase meters.
Currently, LESCO is procuring 28,000 meters, which have been allocated for new general service connections, he said and explained that these meters are for those consumers who have paid their demand notices fee by October 4, 2024.
Under the plan, he said, LESCO will receive an additional 175,000 single-phase meters this month, in addition to which another 550,000 single-phase meters will be received between February and May. It should be noted that the meters received are being installed for new general service connections and replacement of defective meters. He clarified that there is no shortage of three-phase meters and other materials in the Lahore Electric Supply Company.
