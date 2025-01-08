Open Menu

LESCO Devises Plan To Address Meters Shortage Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM

LESCO devises plan to address meters shortage issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has prepared a comprehensive plan to address the shortage of single-phase meters.

The company's spokesman told the media on Wednesday that on the special instructions of its Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, the company had devised a comprehensive plan to overcome the shortage of single-phase meters.

Currently, LESCO is procuring 28,000 meters, which have been allocated for new general service connections, he said and explained that these meters are for those consumers who have paid their demand notices fee by October 4, 2024.

Under the plan, he said, LESCO will receive an additional 175,000 single-phase meters this month, in addition to which another 550,000 single-phase meters will be received between February and May. It should be noted that the meters received are being installed for new general service connections and replacement of defective meters. He clarified that there is no shortage of three-phase meters and other materials in the Lahore Electric Supply Company.

Related Topics

Lahore Shortage Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company February May October Media LESCO

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

15 minutes ago
 Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

16 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

16 minutes ago
 UAE to host six global conferences for first time ..

UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025

45 minutes ago
 RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Busin ..

RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services

45 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..

46 minutes ago
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticket ..

PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders

52 minutes ago
 ‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sus ..

‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan’s applications for medical examinatio ..

Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..

1 hour ago
 Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pa ..

Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..

1 hour ago
 Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives ..

Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievem ..

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan