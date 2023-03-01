UrduPoint.com

LESCO Director Operations Given Additional Charge Of CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 12:10 AM

LESCO Director Operations given additional charge of CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Director Operations Shahid Haider has been given additional charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

According to LESCO spokesperson here on Tuesday, Shahid Haider was given the additional charge of CEO after the approval of LESCO board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman.

The spokesperson mentioned that the former CEO Chaudhry Muhammad Amin had tendered resignation as CEO to the BoD Chairman on personal grounds.

Shahid Haider has also taken charge of the CEO office.

Related Topics

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company LESCO

