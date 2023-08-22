Open Menu

LESCO Director Orders Immediate Replacement Of Faulty Meters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 08:57 PM

LESCO Director orders immediate replacement of faulty meters

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar on Tuesday directed the officers concerned to replace faulty meters immediately and maximum facilities should be provided to the consumers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar on Tuesday directed the officers concerned to replace faulty meters immediately and maximum facilities should be provided to the consumers.

Chairing a meeting of Central and Kasur Circles here at LESCO Headquarters, Rai Asghar added that electricity bills should be charged as per NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) Customer Services Manual, and billing procedures should be improved so that consumers did not face any problem.

The meeting also decided to take effective measures and make a comprehensive strategy to curb electricity theft.

Rai Muhammad Asghar also directed the Superintending Engineer (SE), Executive Engineers (XENs) and Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) of Central and Kasur Circles to launch a vigorous crackdown against electricity thieves, besides providing the details of transformers on which electricity was being stolen in rural areas.

The Director (Customer Services) added that SDOs should audit their badges, as over-billing would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict action would be taken against over-billing officers. He said that over billing would not be tolerated in any case and disciplinary action would be taken on this matter.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Nepra Kasur LESCO

Recent Stories

PFA discards 17,000kg expired frozen products

PFA discards 17,000kg expired frozen products

3 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakh ..

IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakhana case verdict till Aug 24

9 minutes ago
 DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

9 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry in 2 cases

9 minutes ago
 African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troop ..

African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troops die in new attack

9 minutes ago
 Prize distribution ceremony held for students

Prize distribution ceremony held for students

24 minutes ago
May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police ..

May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police custody

27 minutes ago
 PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situati ..

PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situation in Sutlej River

27 minutes ago
 GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to wel ..

GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to welcome COP28 guests

46 minutes ago
 Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered ..

Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered for his struggles

27 minutes ago
 Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

27 minutes ago
 Bilawal, Zardari grieved over martyrdom of securit ..

Bilawal, Zardari grieved over martyrdom of security personnel in South Wazirista ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan