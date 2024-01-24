Open Menu

LESCO Disconnects TMA Okara Connection

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM

LESCO disconnects TMA Okara connection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has disconnected power supply to Town Municipal Authority (TMA) Okara for non-payment of outstanding dues.

The company's spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that on the direction of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, a campaign against electricity thieves as well as defaulters was under way throughout the LESCO region.

He added that the Town Municipal Authority Okara owed Rs 20 million to LESCO, and several notices were issued by LESCO to TMA Okara for payment of dues but to no avail. After which, he said, the Okara City SDO (Sub-Divisional Officer) has disconnected the power connections of TMA water supply and disposal. He mentioned that due to non-payment of dues, the company faced difficulties, therefore no concession would be given to defaulters and recovery of dues from defaulters would be made possible at all costs.

