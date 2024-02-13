Open Menu

LESCO Disconnects WASA Connections

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 08:22 PM

LESCO disconnects WASA connections

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has disconnected power supply to WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) for non-payment of dues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has disconnected power supply to WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) for non-payment of dues.

The company's spokesman disclosed to media here Tuesday that the WASA's electricity connections were disconnected on the instructions of the LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, adding that WASA was in default of Rs 5,967 million and despite several notices by LESCO, the dues were not paid by the WASA authorities.

The LESCO Chief says that WASA's electricity supply would not be restored until dues are cleared.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Water Company Media Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese cu ..

Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..

2 minutes ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

2 minutes ago
 LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomor ..

LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 France sanctions 28 'extremist' Israeli settlers

France sanctions 28 'extremist' Israeli settlers

3 minutes ago
 Ashrafi condemns India's role in Israeli attacks a ..

Ashrafi condemns India's role in Israeli attacks against Palestinians

3 minutes ago
 Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as f ..

Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts

60 minutes ago
RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite fly ..

RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite flying

60 minutes ago
 US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, House likely to ..

US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, House likely to reject it

60 minutes ago
 CIA officers directed to accelerate operation agai ..

CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike l ..

60 minutes ago
 Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahul ..

Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahulat Program: Minister

1 hour ago
 7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in N ..

7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah

1 hour ago
 CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision ..

CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bik ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan