LESCO disconnects WASA connections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has disconnected power supply to WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) for non-payment of dues.

The company's spokesman disclosed to media here Tuesday that the WASA's electricity connections were disconnected on the instructions of the LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, adding that WASA was in default of Rs 5,967 million and despite several notices by LESCO, the dues were not paid by the WASA authorities.

The LESCO Chief says that WASA's electricity supply would not be restored until dues are cleared.