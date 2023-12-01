Open Menu

LESCO Discusses Recovery From Defaulting Govt Depts

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 07:58 PM

LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt depts

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) held a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the issue of recovery from insolvent government departments, according to company's spokesman here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) held a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the issue of recovery from insolvent government departments, according to company's spokesman here on Friday.

Chaired by LESCO Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, the meeting was attended by the DCMs of all circles, Director (Credit Management Unit) Rai Masood Kharal and Manager (Commercial) Tariq Usman here at LESCO Headquarters. All officers concerned informed the meeting about the progress related to the dues of the government institutions, while the action plan for recovery of dues from defaulting government departments was also considered.

Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar directed all officers to speed up the process of collection of dues from government institutions. He added that all DCMs should contact the relevant officers of the insolvent government institutions and take all necessary steps regarding the recovery of dues.

Related Topics

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Progress All From Government LESCO

Recent Stories

K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

57 seconds ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation of Daducha Dam at R ..

2 minutes ago
 PU extends admission date

PU extends admission date

2 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

2 minutes ago
 World Aids Day observed

World Aids Day observed

49 seconds ago
LESCO detects 323 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 323 power pilferers in 24 hours

50 seconds ago
 Diabetes awareness week starts at PU Health Centre

Diabetes awareness week starts at PU Health Centre

52 seconds ago
 Polio immunization drive continues

Polio immunization drive continues

53 seconds ago
 PU conference explores Allama Iqbal's ideology for ..

PU conference explores Allama Iqbal's ideology for peace, prosperity

55 seconds ago
 Loralai Medical College holds awareness walk on AI ..

Loralai Medical College holds awareness walk on AIDS

34 seconds ago
 AIDS patients increasing day by day due to lack of ..

AIDS patients increasing day by day due to lack of medical examination in Baloch ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan