LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt depts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) held a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the issue of recovery from insolvent government departments, according to company's spokesman here on Friday.

Chaired by LESCO Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, the meeting was attended by the DCMs of all circles, Director (Credit Management Unit) Rai Masood Kharal and Manager (Commercial) Tariq Usman here at LESCO Headquarters. All officers concerned informed the meeting about the progress related to the dues of the government institutions, while the action plan for recovery of dues from defaulting government departments was also considered.

Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar directed all officers to speed up the process of collection of dues from government institutions. He added that all DCMs should contact the relevant officers of the insolvent government institutions and take all necessary steps regarding the recovery of dues.