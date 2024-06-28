LESCO Dismisses 9 Officials; Sends 3 On Forced Retirement
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken strict action against 12 officials found involved in power theft and facilitation of the electricity pilferers.
According to LESCO spokesman here Friday, on the directives of its Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, the LESCO has intensified operations against its officers/officials facilitating the electricity theft. He said that it was proved in the respective departmental inquiries that 12 officials of Phool Nagar Division of LESCO were involved in electricity theft and facilitation of power pilferers, therefore nine officials were dismissed from service while three were sent on forced retirement.
He mentioned that the dismissed officials included: Meter Readers Muhammad Jameel, Naveed Ahmed, Abdul Rehman, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Ashfaq and Muhammad Ashraf, and LS-I (Line Superintendent-I) Amjad Tahir, LS-II Shahid Raza and Assistant Lineman Muhammad Yasin. While, Assistant Lineman Muhammad Saais, Meter Reader Muhammad Khalid and Shakeel Ahmed were sent on forced retirement.
