LESCO Dismisses Meter Reader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has dismissed one of its officials involved in electricity theft.

According to LESCO spokesman here Friday that on the direction of company's Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, indiscriminate action is being taken against the people involved in power theft, especially the LESCO officials involved in facilitating them.

He said that in this connection, a Meter Reader Mohsin Ali posted in the Burj Attari Sub-Division was dismissed from the job.

The LESCO chief vowed to ensure complete elimination of electricity theft from LESCO region, adding that strict departmental action would continue against the LESCO employees involved in such a serious crime.

Meanwhile, the Sofia Abad Sub-Division's inspection team noticed power theft at an embroidery unit. The accused were supplying electricity to the three-storey embroidery unit by pilfering power from LESCO's transmission line. A case has also been registered while the accused have been charged with Rs 01 million as a detection bill.

