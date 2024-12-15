Open Menu

LESCO Dismisses Three Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LESCO dismisses three employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) LESCO on Sunday dismissed three employees for involvement in power theft.

Assistant Manager Waheed Zafar, Line Superintendent Rizwan Zafar and Mohsin (meter reader) were dismissed on the charges of power theft.

LESCO Chief Engineer Operations Abbas Ali in this connection said that the dismissed corrupt officers and employees were damaging the national exchequer and bringing disrepute to the institution.

