LESCO, Elite Force Conduct Anti-power Theft Operation In Phularwan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team of Gulghasht Sub-Division along with Elite Force has conducted anti-power theft operation in Phularwan area, and caught dozens of electricity thieves.

According to the company's spokesman here Thursday, during the operation 27 accused were found stealing electricity and five were also arrested. The LESCO submitted FIR applications against the accused in Barki Police Station, besides imposing heavy fines. The joint operation of LESCO and Elite Force continued from 6 am to 2 pm, during which domestic, commercial and agricultural connections in the area were checked.

He added that Sanda Sub-Division SDO Naseer Ahmed along with his staff conducted a search operation in Sanda area and found that owner of a beauty salon was stealing electricity. The connection was disconnected on the spot and an application for FIR has been submitted with the local police station. The accused has also been charged with 4,147 detection units.

