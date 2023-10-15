LESCO employee booked for stealing electricity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected its technical assistant of Data Ganj Bakhsh Division, Afzal Haider, stealing electricity during its ongoing campaign.

On the instructions Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the LESCO continues its indiscriminate action against electricity thieves as well as its officials and officers involved in electricity theft or facilitating pilferers. The company’s spokesman informed media here Sunday that a inspection team of McLeod Road Sub-Division had caught the technical assistant of Data Ganj Bakhsh Division stealing electricity in the area Qila Gujjar Singh.

Afzal Haider was stealing electricity through a bogus meter and caused a loss of Rs 700,000 to the company. The inspection team removed the bogus meter and wires used in the electricity theft and lodged a case against the accused in Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station.

Technical Assistant Afzal Haider has also been suspended by LESCO authorities and departmental action has also been initiated against him.