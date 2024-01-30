LESCO establishes Anti-Electricity Theft Cell

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has established Anti-Electricity Theft Cell to monitor the activities related to the ongoing anti-electricity theft campaign round the clock

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has established Anti-Electricity Theft Cell to monitor the activities related to the ongoing anti-electricity theft campaign round the clock.

The company's spokesman told media here Tuesday that the cell has been established on the directive of the Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider.

He added that the officers including Manager (M&S) Zulfiqar Ali Baloch, Manager (S&I) Anwar Watto, Manager (CMU) Rai Masood Kharl and Deputy Manager (SI) Nauman Malhi would steer the function of the cell under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar.

He mentioned that during 143 days of anti-power theft campaign, the LESCO has detected 49,320 power pilferers, out of which cases have been registered against 45,973 accused and 17,403 accused have been arrested.