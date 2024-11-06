Open Menu

LESCO Extends Meters Purchasing Date To 15th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has extended the date of purchase of private static bi-directional meters for net metering till November 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has extended the date of purchase of private static bi-directional meters for net metering till November 15.

The company's spokesman told media here Wednesday that the NOC (No Objection Certificate) was being issued for purchase of static bi-directional meter for net metering in LESCO, the last date of which was October 31.

He added that after the last date, the AMI bi-directional meters were to be installed for net metering, however, due to slight delay in AMI meters, date of green meters has been extended to 15th of November so that LESCO customers do not face any problem.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said, "LESCO customers are our first priority and we always tried our best to provide optimum facilities to our customers."

