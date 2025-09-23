LESCO Extends Payment Deadlines For Electricity Bills Of Flood-affected Consumers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has extended the payment due dates for electricity bills under the September 2025 billing cycle for Batch No. 01 and 02, the company's spokesperson disclosed this to media here Tuesday.
This decision was made to accommodate consumers impacted by the heavy rains and ongoing flood situation across the country last week, which prevented many from making payments by the original deadlines.
Under the revised schedule, For Batch No. 01, the original due date was September 22, 2025. The first extended due date is now September 25, 2025, with a second extension to September 29, 2025.
For Batch No. 02, the original due date was September 23, 2025.
The first extended due date is now September 25, 2025, with a second extension to September 29, 2025.
To facilitate consumers, the updated bills have been uploaded on the LESCO website and online portal. The Central Cash Collection System has been aligned with the new schedule, and revised billing files for online payments via NADRA/One Link have been re-sent.
Chief Executive Officer of LESCO, Engineer Muhammad Ramadan Butt, stated, "Customer convenience and service remain our utmost priority."
According to the Director of Customer Services at LESCO, these measures are aimed at ensuring ease for consumers and facilitating timely bill payments.
