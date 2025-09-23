Open Menu

LESCO Extends Payment Deadlines For Electricity Bills Of Flood-affected Consumers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM

LESCO extends payment deadlines for electricity bills of flood-affected consumers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has extended the payment due dates for electricity bills under the September 2025 billing cycle for Batch No. 01 and 02, the company's spokesperson disclosed this to media here Tuesday.

This decision was made to accommodate consumers impacted by the heavy rains and ongoing flood situation across the country last week, which prevented many from making payments by the original deadlines.

Under the revised schedule, For Batch No. 01, the original due date was September 22, 2025. The first extended due date is now September 25, 2025, with a second extension to September 29, 2025.

For Batch No. 02, the original due date was September 23, 2025.

The first extended due date is now September 25, 2025, with a second extension to September 29, 2025.

To facilitate consumers, the updated bills have been uploaded on the LESCO website and online portal. The Central Cash Collection System has been aligned with the new schedule, and revised billing files for online payments via NADRA/One Link have been re-sent.

Chief Executive Officer of LESCO, Engineer Muhammad Ramadan Butt, stated, "Customer convenience and service remain our utmost priority."

According to the Director of Customer Services at LESCO, these measures are aimed at ensuring ease for consumers and facilitating timely bill payments.

Recent Stories

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

2 hours ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

2 hours ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infras ..

Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

3 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

4 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

4 hours ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

4 hours ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan