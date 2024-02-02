Open Menu

LESCO Finalizes Arrangements To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply On Polling Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Following the federal government's instructions, the LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting to finalize the arrangements for uninterrupted supply of electricity throughout the region on the day of general election (February 8), here at LESCO Headquarter on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Following the federal government's instructions, the LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting to finalize the arrangements for uninterrupted supply of electricity throughout the region on the day of general election (February 8), here at LESCO Headquarter on Friday.

All the functional heads including Director General (Admin.) Zameer Kolachi, Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer (Operations) Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineering (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (PIU) Tahir Mayo, Deputy Director (HR) Muhammad Shafiq and Deputy Director (Admin.) Salman Haider also attended the meeting.

The meeting finalized the arrangements for uninterrupted supply of electricity during the general election.

On this occasion, the CEO Engineer Shahid Haider directed all the Chief Engineers (CEs) to be in constant touch with the Returning Officers and if there is any problem regarding power supply, it should be resolved immediately.

In this connection, the CEO appointed CE (Operations) Sarwar Mughar as In Charge while three CEs would perform eight-hour duty in the Power Distribution Control Center of LESCO in three shifts respectively.

The CEO also directed all the Superintendent Engineers (SEs), Executive Engineers (X-Ens) and Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) to ensure their presence in the respective offices during the elections to monitor the power supply process. The relevant officers, he added, must also ensure supply of necessary equipment in case of any emergency besides keeping transformer-trolleys and other equipment on standby and no lapse would be tolerated in this regard. The LESCO chief also directed the PDC officials to fully cooperate with the field staff of the company.

